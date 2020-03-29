Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 467.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

