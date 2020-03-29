Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,400,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.