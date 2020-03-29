Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

LON MGNS opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.50) on Wednesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,694.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,493.04. The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total value of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.