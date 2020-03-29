Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total value of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.