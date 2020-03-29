Morgan Stanley Cuts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $84.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 887,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $134,397,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

