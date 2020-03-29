Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

