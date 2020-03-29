Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were down 10.1% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 6,231,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,942,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,826.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.