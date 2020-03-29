Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,772,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

