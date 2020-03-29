NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $993.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.80.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

