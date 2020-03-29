National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average is $261.23. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $624.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

