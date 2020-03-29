NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

