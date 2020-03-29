New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.