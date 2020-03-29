New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $394.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.03. New Look Vision Group has a 52-week low of C$23.97 and a 52-week high of C$35.40.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

