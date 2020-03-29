New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 10%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $112.70, 3,011,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,686,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.