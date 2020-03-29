Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of NMRK opened at $5.13 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $954.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

