Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,437,400 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 27th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

NTRS opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

