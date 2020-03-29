NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 27th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

