Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $40.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:NUS opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

