nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

