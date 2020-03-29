Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $570.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

