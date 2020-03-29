Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

