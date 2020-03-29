Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 484 Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,488 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of REG stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

