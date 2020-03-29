Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.11 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

