Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 311 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 635.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

