Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 343 Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.96. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

