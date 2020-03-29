Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 459 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC opened at $38.93 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

