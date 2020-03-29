Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 627 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 559,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.