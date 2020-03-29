Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 830 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.