Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $26,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,425 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

NYSE FRT opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $65.55 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

