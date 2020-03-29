Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $30,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of CHKP opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

