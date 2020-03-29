Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $32,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,335.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock worth $2,596,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.