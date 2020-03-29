Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,698 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,440,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,206,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.