Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.