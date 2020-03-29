Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.36. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

