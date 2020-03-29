Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,145 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

