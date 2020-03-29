Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 489 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

