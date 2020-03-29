Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $32,000 Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,873 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

STBA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

