Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.