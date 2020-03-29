Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

