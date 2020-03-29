Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Otonomy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

