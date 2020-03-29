Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 821 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $69.19 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

