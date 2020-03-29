Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 30,383 Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:FRHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHC opened at $14.32 on Friday. Freedom Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $733.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

