Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,540 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In related news, Director Harold E. Selick bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

