Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.