Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter valued at $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

Peloton stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105 in the last 90 days.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

