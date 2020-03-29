Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.