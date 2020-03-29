Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.