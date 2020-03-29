Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James cut their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Nike stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

