Piper Sandler Comments on Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $519.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $149,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,078.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,157.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.