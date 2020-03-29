Piper Sandler Comments on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,425. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

